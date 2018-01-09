Huge Philippine procession secured tightly amid terror fears

Filipino Roman Catholic devotees jostle to get closer and kiss the image of the Black Nazarene in a raucous procession to celebrate its feast day Tues
A mother helps her child kiss the foot of the image of the Black Nazarene as Filipino Roman Catholic devotees wait for their turn on the eve of the ce
A mother helps her child to touch the foot of the image of the Black Nazarene as Filipino Roman Catholic devotees queue up for their turn on the eve o
A father helps his child touch the image of the Black Nazarene as Filipino Roman Catholic devotees wait for their turn on the eve of the celebration o
A couple, one carrying a replica of the image of the Black Nazarene, prepares to line up to kiss or rub with their religious items the image on the ev
Filipino Roman Catholic devotees queue up to kiss or rub with their religious items the image of the Black Nazarene on the eve of the celebration of i
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics has joined an annual procession of a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ under extra-tight security after the Philippines came under a disastrous pro-Islamic State group attack last year.
Philippine police and military deployed more than 6,000 personnel, including snipers and bomb squads backed by a surveillance helicopter and drones, to secure the procession of the wooden Black Nazarene on Tuesday along Manila's streets. Authorities say no specific terrorist threat has been monitored. More than 600 devotees have been treated mostly for minor injuries and exhaustion.
Hundreds of militants laid siege for five months in southern Marawi city, leaving more than 1,100 combatants and civilians dead in the worst IS group-linked attack so far in Asia. Troops crushed the uprising in October.