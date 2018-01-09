Another Philippine mall catches fire within two weeks of the last mall fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to reports from local media, a fire at a shopping mall in the central Philippines raged for two days until the firefighters could finally bring the situation under control on Sunday.

The fire took place at the Ayala Center Cebu on Friday night, was finally brought under control at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, after two days of the mall burning.

"The mall will remain closed until the fire is extinguished and we have done our full systems check," Ayala Center Cebu said in a posting on its Facebook page.

Smoke was detected in a toy store in the Metro Department Store and supermarket on the third level of the shopping center. All employees and customers were immediately evacuated after smoke was detected with no casualties recorded.

"It took time for us to declare a fire out, because we wanted to make sure that even the smallest embers inside the building had been put out," said Senior Superintendent Samuel Tadeo, Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas, one of the three principal geographical divisions of the Philippines, along with Luzon and Mindanao, as quoted by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

The reports also mentioned that at least two fire trucks would be on standby near the mall in case the fire reignites.