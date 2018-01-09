NTUT signs 10-year pact with India's Genrobotics

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Kerala-based Genrobotic Innovations India Pvt Ltd and I.Foundry of the National Taipei University of Technology for developing exoskeleton technologies for industrial material movement and the medical industry with an intention to promote international cooperation between the two parties.

The MoU was signed recently in Taipei on behalf of I.Foundry by Dr Da-Sheng Lee, Dean, Office of Industry Academic Cooperation, Distinguished Professor, Dept of Energy & Refrigerating Air Conditioning Engineering, Director of Start-up Hub, Executive Yuan, and Mr Vimal Govind, Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of Genrobotics. It is valid for 10 years.



Dr. Da-Sheng Lee Phd, Director of I-Foundry (center).

Both parties have agreed to conduct joint research and develop projects, cooperate in purchasing parts for each project, providing researchers and students, providing opportunities for professors and students/interns to work with projects and search for opportunities for further collaboration.

I.Foundry has also committed NT$5 million for developing advanced prototype of the machine.