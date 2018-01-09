  1. Home
April 14 tops list of luckiest birthdays of 2018: Medigaku

Is your birthday lucky this year? Japanese website compiles list of luckiest to least lucky birthdays of 2018

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/01/09 11:57

Birthday cake with candles. (Image from Goodfreephotos.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Japanese website Medigaku has compiled a list of the luckiest birthdays this year based on the predictions of 10 popular fortune tellers and April 14 came out on top. 

On Dec. 24, Japanese website Medigaku released a list of all 365 birthdays in 2018 in order of luckiest to least lucky based on the predictions of 10 fortune tellers. In first place was April 14, which is a bit surprising that the fourteenth day of the fourth month of the year would be considered so lucky as in Japan, China, Hong Kong, the Koreas, Taiwan, and parts of Southeast Asia, the number four is a homophone with the word for death and is generally considered highly unlucky and inauspicious. 

Japanese actress Ayumi Ito and Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang were born on April 14. As for Western celebrities, Adrien Brody, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and "Doctor Zhivago" actress Julie Christie were born on this date. 

As for the least lucky birthday of the year, Dec. 7 was chosen, which strikes a chord with Americans as it was the day that the Imperial Japanese Navy Service bombed Pearl Harbor. The following are the birthdays of the year starting with luckiest at the top to least lucky at the bottom:

1. 04/14
2. 12/03
3. 07/07
4. 07/22
5. 12/26
6. 07/05
7. 05/27
8. 05/01
9. 03/10
10. 06/03
11. 04/10
12. 04/05
13. 11/27
14. 04/11
15. 09/23
16. 05/02
17. 06/07
18. 01/06
19. 05/13
20. 08/17
21. 03/23
22. 09/11
23. 05/20
24. 12/21
25. 06/26
26. 05/07
27. 11/26
28. 06/27
29. 06/30
30. 12/12
31. 09/09
32. 07/06
33. 02/01
34. 11/23
35. 11/02
36. 06/25
37. 02/08
38. 02/02
39. 12/11
40. 01/18
41. 08/30
42. 02/19
43. 07/13
44. 07/15
45. 11/18
46. 06/21
47. 05/14
48. 10/03
49. 01/17
50. 10/27
51. 06/16
52. 01/05
53. 09/02
54. 04/23
55. 02/18
56. 4/30
57. 12/27
58. 04/12
59. 04/16
60. 11/13
61. 09/30
62. 04/20
63. 06/05
64. 07/20
65. 04/08
66. 06/04
67. 12/08
68. 11/11
69. 12/04
70. 01/13
71. 05/10
72. 12/25
73. 08/19
74. 04/19
75. 02/10
76. 08/10
77. 10/05
78. 04/17
79. 01/11
80. 06/13
81. 03/28
82. 07/04
83. 11/01
84. 11/17
85. 07/23
86. 09/01
87. 02/22
88. 10/20
89. 09/08
90. 10/21
91. 12/22
92. 05/25
93. 03/12
94. 10/02
95. 02/14
96. 05/17
97. 12/24
98. 03/31
99. 03/26
100. 08/25
101. 03/11
102. 07/24
103. 10/15
104. 09/29
105. 01/10
106. 05/30
107. 05/19
108. 11/28
109. 05/08
110. 01/21
111. 01/08
112. 11/22
113. 01/28
114. 11/19
115. 01/07
116. 04/26
117. 12/13
118. 04/18
119. 03/02
120. 10/12
121. 08/26
122. 02/13
123. 04/03
124. 03/01
125. 07/28
126. 04/09
127. 08/13
128. 05/28
129. 01/03
130. 03/07
131. 10/26
132. 07/01
133. 05/26
134 . 10/06
135. 07/08
136. 10/25
137. 03/09
138. 03/24
139. 03/21
140. 09/13
141. 03/04
142. 03/22
143. 03/25
144. 02/11
145. 07/27
146. 12/23
147. 04/24
148. 04/25
149. 04/13
150. 11/15
151. 12/06
152. 08/16
153. 05/09
154. 07/25
155. 10/23
156. 05/05
157. 02/06
158. 05/22
159. 10/29
160. 07/29
161. 04/27
162. 10/08
163. 03/15
164. 04/07
165. 02/25
166. 08/05
167. 06/17
168. 09/19
169. 02/16
170. 03/06
171. 01/29
172. 08/02
173. 09/14
174. 11/30
175. 10/01
176. 06/12
177. 04/06
178. 12/18
179. 06/23
180. 04/02
181. 06/19
182. 06/24
183. 10/31
184. 01/23
185. 12/30
186. 03/17
187. 02/03
188. 04/28
189. 11/24
190. 08/24
191. 06/14
192. 08/27
193. 09/05
194. 01/27
195. 09/24
196. 11/04
197. 12/02
198. 02/15
199. 11/20
200. 10/24
201. 11/06
202. 08/07
203. 11/08
204. 10/11
205.09/27
206. 09/10
207. 12/14
208. 09/17
209. 08/31
210. 05/16
211. 06/20
212. 11/09
213. 02/23
214. 05/11
215. 01/19
216. 06/22
217. 06/06
218. 11/05
219. 09/25
220. 08/28
221. 05/15
222. 10/04
223. 08/21
224. 05/31
225. 08/08
226. 12/28
227. 05/18
228. 08/12
229. 03/30
230. 03/16
231. 07/16
232. 01/20
233. 05/12
234. 07/02
235. 03/18
236. 04/15
237. 08/23
238. 02/17
239. 06/10
240. 05/29
241. 11/12
242. 08/06
243. 03/19
244. 12/01
245. 07/31
246. 08/01
247. 09/03
248. 12/15
249. 08/22
250. 07/14
251. 06/09
252. 09/18
253. 07/19
254. 02/26
255. 07/12
256. 08/20
257. 01/25
258. 03/08
259. 01/12
260. 09/21
261. 07/09
262. 10/30
263. 04/22
264. 12/10
265. 06/29
266. 12/31
267. 05/06
268. 10/13
269. 05/24
270. 07/18
271. 10/19
272. 01/01
273. 03/13
274. 06/15
275. 08/03
276. 12/05
277. 07/30
278. 11/14
279. 12/17
280. 02/20
281. 02/05
282. 06/28
283. 08/15
284. 03/05
285. 11/21
286. 08/29
287. 12/16
288. 11/10
289. 01/22
290. 05/23
291. 01/04
292. 06/02
293. 02/27
294. 10/09
295. 10/18
296. 01/31
297. 09/15
298. 11/29
299.  04/21
300. 09/16
301. 06/11
302. 07/10
303. 07/21
304. 03/20
305. 08/11
306. 09/22
307. 03/27
308. 09/07
309. 11/16
310. 06/01
311. 07/26
312. 10/07
313. 07/17
314. 12/09
315. 11/07
316. 10/17
317. 12/20
318. 09/20
319. 10/16
320. 10/14
321. 02/09
322. 04/29
323. 01/16
324. 12/19
325. 05/04
326. 09/04
327. 02/04
328. 01/15
329. 04/04
330. 05/03
331. 09/26
332. 07/11
333. 09/12
334. 10/28
335. 11/03
336. 10/22
337. 11/25
338. 03/14
339. 01/24
340. 04/01
341. 08/09
342. 02/07
343. 05/21
344. 02/12
345. 01/26
346. 01/14
347. 08/18
348. 03/03
349. 02/24
350. 10/10
351. 12/29
352. 09/28
353. 01/02
354. 07/03
355. 02/21
356. 06/18
357. 01/30
358. 08/04
359. 01/09
360. 09/06
361. 08/14
362. 02/28
363. 03/29
364. 06/08
365. 12/07
birthday
numerology
fortune
fortune teller
luck
lucky numbers
superstitions
superstition

