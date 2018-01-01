Taiwan to assist refugees in Marawi conflict in the Philippines   



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese government will carry out relief efforts to assist the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines after a five-month-long armed conflict destroyed the place last year, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Taiwan's representative to the Philippines Lin Sung-huan (林松煥) said the office will support Marawi citizens by providing 10,780 tons of rice and 400 makeshift homes worth more than NT$ 3 billion.

The Central News Agency reported that the parcels of rice are expected to arrive in the city of Iligan in Mindanao later this month and will be distributed to the people by local authorities. Meanwhile, the makeshift homes will be handled by volunteers from the Tzu Chi Foundation.

Lin said he hoped the project could be completed in the first half of 2018 and hopes it will help people disturbed by the conflict get back to their lives and return to their homes, CNA reported.

The Marawi crisis started in May 2017 between Philippine government security forces and militants affiliated with ISIS. The conflict caused more than a million people to become displaced.