All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 42 30 9 3 63 155 103 16-3-1 14-6-2 9-3-1 Washington 42 26 13 3 55 132 120 17-5-0 9-8-3 7-3-1 Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102 14-5-3 9-5-4 6-1-2 Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121 15-7-0 10-9-3 8-5-2 Toronto 44 25 16 3 53 143 127 13-6-1 12-10-2 5-3-1 New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125 12-5-3 10-6-5 3-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117 15-7-3 7-8-2 6-4-3 Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138 13-7-1 9-12-2 8-4-0 Carolina 41 19 14 8 46 115 126 10-4-4 9-10-4 5-3-3 Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122 11-8-4 8-7-4 2-1-4 N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158 13-5-3 8-13-1 6-6-1 Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127 10-7-6 7-10-1 6-9-2 Florida 41 17 18 6 40 113 133 10-6-3 7-12-3 6-4-1 Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129 11-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 40 14 17 9 37 111 138 9-7-5 5-10-4 4-6-3 Buffalo 42 10 23 9 29 92 143 5-10-3 5-13-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113 18-2-1 11-8-1 11-1-0 Winnipeg 43 25 11 7 57 144 117 16-3-1 9-8-6 7-3-2 St. Louis 45 26 16 3 55 130 115 15-8-0 11-8-3 6-4-1 Nashville 41 24 11 6 54 129 113 12-4-2 12-7-4 10-3-2 Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99 11-6-3 13-7-2 5-5-3 Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118 16-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106 12-6-2 9-7-4 8-2-3 Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124 15-7-1 7-9-2 6-5-1 Minnesota 42 22 17 3 47 123 123 14-4-2 8-13-1 6-8-0 Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120 10-8-3 9-7-6 6-4-5 Calgary 41 21 16 4 46 115 119 12-11-0 9-5-4 8-5-1 Chicago 41 20 15 6 46 125 114 11-6-2 9-9-4 4-6-2 Edmonton 43 18 22 3 39 118 141 9-12-1 9-10-2 6-2-0 Vancouver 42 16 20 6 38 110 140 7-12-3 9-8-3 4-8-1 Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150 5-13-2 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Washington 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Pittsburgh 6, Boston 5, OT

Vegas 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Monday's Games

Columbus 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.