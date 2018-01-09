Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 9, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/09 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 9 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DPP eyes third reading of labor bill today

@China Times: Cabinet version of labor bill could clear Legislature without any change

@Liberty Times: Cabinet to address low-wage problem facing young people, service sector

@Apple Daily: Lie-in protest by labor groups delays 10,000 rail passengers

@Economic Daily News: Exports prolific in 2017

@Commercial Times: 2017 exports see biggest growth in seven years
