Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 9 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: DPP eyes third reading of labor bill today



@China Times: Cabinet version of labor bill could clear Legislature without any change



@Liberty Times: Cabinet to address low-wage problem facing young people, service sector



@Apple Daily: Lie-in protest by labor groups delays 10,000 rail passengers



@Economic Daily News: Exports prolific in 2017



@Commercial Times: 2017 exports see biggest growth in seven years