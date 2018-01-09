Herdman moves from coach of the Canadian women to the men

John Herdman, who coached the Canadian women's team to international prominence, has been named coach of the men's national team.

Herdman, 42, has been coach of the women's team for the past six years. In that time the team rose from No. 12 in the world to No. 5 in the latest rankings. The Canadian women won the bronze medal in each of the last two Olympic Games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2015 Women's World Cup.

He takes over as men's coach for Octavio Zambrano, who has departed the program. No reason was given for Zambrano's move.

The Canadian men's team is ranked No. 94 in the world.

Kenneth Heiner-Moller, one of Herdman's assistants on the women's side, will take over as coach of that team.

A native of Consett, England, Herdman previously coached the New Zealand women's national team from 2006 to 2011.