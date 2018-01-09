Flamengo say coach Rueda leaving club to take over Chile

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Flamengo says Reinaldo Rueda has resigned as the club coach to take over Chile.

Flamengo made the announcement on Monday, and added Rueda was taking his staff with him.

The Chile Football Federation has not confirmed the hiring.

Chile's previous coach, Juan Antonio Pizzi, left the job after failing to lead the Copa America champion to the World Cup in Russia.

Rueda was appointed by Flamengo in August, and contracted to December this year.

The Colombian coach took the giant Rio de Janeiro club to the finals of the Brazilian Cup and Copa Sudamericana.

Chilean media reported the negotiations over the national job had been going on since the beginning of December.