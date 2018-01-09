BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 0, Tottenham 2
West Ham 2, West Brom 1
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man City 3, Watford 1
|Wednesday's Match
Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2
|Thursday's Match
Tottenham 1, West Ham 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0
Fulham 4, Ipswich 1
Reading 0, Birmingham 2
|Saturday's Matches
Northampton 3, Southend 1
Charlton 1, Oldham 0
Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan
Plymouth 3, Bury 0
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham
Oxford United 1, Blackpool 0
|Saturday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers 1, Port Vale 0
Colchester 1, Cheltenham 4
Accrington Stanley 4, Chesterfield 0
Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 2
Barnet vs. Carlisle
|Friday's Matches
Liverpool 2, Everton 1
Man United 2, Derby 0
|Saturday's Matches
Fleetwood Town 0, Leicester 0
Middlesbrough 2, Sunderland 0
Wycombe 1, Preston 5
Stevenage 0, Reading 0
Watford 3, Bristol City 0
Brentford 0, Notts County 1
Yeovil 2, Bradford 0
Bolton 1, Huddersfield 2
Man City 4, Burnley 1
Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 0
Cardiff 0, Mansfield Town 0
Millwall 4, Barnsley 1
Coventry 2, Stoke 1
Bournemouth 2, Wigan 2
Ipswich 0, Sheffield United 1
Exeter 0, West Brom 2
Blackburn 0, Hull 1
Newcastle 3, Luton Town 1
Aston Villa 1, Peterborough 3
Doncaster 0, Rochdale 1
QPR 0, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Wolverhampton 0, Swansea 0
Carlisle 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Fulham 0, Southampton 1
Norwich 0, Chelsea 0
|Sunday's Matches
Newport County 2, Leeds 1
Shrewsbury 0, West Ham 0
Tottenham 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Arsenal 2
|Monday's Match
Brighton 2, Crystal Palace 1