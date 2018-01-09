Energy panel rejects Trump bid to boost coal, nuclear power

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Monday the plan was not needed to add reliability to the nation's power grid.

The decision by the Republican-controlled panel was unexpected and strikes a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to boost the struggling coal industry, which has faced multiples bankruptcies and loss of market share as natural gas and renewable energy flourish.

Trump has vowed to revive coal and has expressed strong support for nuclear power.

The administration's plan was opposed by an unusual coalition of business and environmental groups that frequently disagree with each other. Critics said the plan would distort energy markets and raise prices.