Keillor in mediation with Minnesota Public Radio over firing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Humorist Garrison Keillor says he is in negotiations with Minnesota Public Radio after the radio network cut ties with the former "A Prairie Home Companion" host over unspecified allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Keillor wrote on his Facebook page Friday that a second day of mediation was held at a law firm in Minneapolis, but gave no details. MPR spokeswoman Angie Andresen says the two sides are talking about the transition of their business relationship.

MPR announced in late November it was terminating contracts with Keillor after learning of allegations of "inappropriate behavior" with a person who worked with him. Keillor told the Star Tribune that he had put his hand on a woman's bare back as he tried to console her.

Keillor retired as host of "Prairie Home" in 2016.