BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/09 04:20

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jan 320.55 320.65 320.00 320.10 Down .60
Feb 322.55 323.25 321.00 321.20 Down .60
Mar 323.35 324.55 322.05 322.40 Down .55
Apr 323.85 324.65 323.25 323.30 Down .55
May 325.00 325.95 323.60 324.00 Down .55
Jun 326.00 326.05 324.75 324.75 Down .55
Jul 326.55 327.30 325.20 325.40 Down .55
Aug 327.35 327.35 326.15 326.15 Down .50
Sep 327.35 328.25 326.55 326.70 Down .45
Oct 327.45 Down .45
Nov 327.85 Down .50
Dec 328.20 328.75 327.90 328.10 Down .40
Jan 328.55 Down .40
Feb 329.00 Down .40
Mar 329.30 Down .35
Apr 329.65 Down .35
May 330.00 Down .35
Jun 330.30 Down .35
Jul 330.60 Down .35
Aug 330.95 Down .35
Sep 331.15 Down .40
Oct 331.40 Down .40
Nov 331.45 Down .40
Dec 331.60 Down .50
Mar 331.85 Down .50
May 331.90 Down .50
Jul 331.95 Down .50
Sep 332.00 Down .50
Dec 332.05 Down .50
Mar 332.10 Down .50
May 332.15 Down .50
Jul 332.20 Down .50
Sep 332.25 Down .50
Dec 332.30 Down .50
Mar 332.35 Down .50
May 332.40 Down .50
Jul 332.45 Down .50
Sep 332.50 Down .50
Dec 332.55 Down .50