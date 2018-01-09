New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jan
|320.55
|320.65
|320.00
|320.10
|Down .60
|Feb
|322.55
|323.25
|321.00
|321.20
|Down .60
|Mar
|323.35
|324.55
|322.05
|322.40
|Down .55
|Apr
|323.85
|324.65
|323.25
|323.30
|Down .55
|May
|325.00
|325.95
|323.60
|324.00
|Down .55
|Jun
|326.00
|326.05
|324.75
|324.75
|Down .55
|Jul
|326.55
|327.30
|325.20
|325.40
|Down .55
|Aug
|327.35
|327.35
|326.15
|326.15
|Down .50
|Sep
|327.35
|328.25
|326.55
|326.70
|Down .45
|Oct
|327.45
|Down .45
|Nov
|327.85
|Down .50
|Dec
|328.20
|328.75
|327.90
|328.10
|Down .40
|Jan
|328.55
|Down .40
|Feb
|329.00
|Down .40
|Mar
|329.30
|Down .35
|Apr
|329.65
|Down .35
|May
|330.00
|Down .35
|Jun
|330.30
|Down .35
|Jul
|330.60
|Down .35
|Aug
|330.95
|Down .35
|Sep
|331.15
|Down .40
|Oct
|331.40
|Down .40
|Nov
|331.45
|Down .40
|Dec
|331.60
|Down .50
|Mar
|331.85
|Down .50
|May
|331.90
|Down .50
|Jul
|331.95
|Down .50
|Sep
|332.00
|Down .50
|Dec
|332.05
|Down .50
|Mar
|332.10
|Down .50
|May
|332.15
|Down .50
|Jul
|332.20
|Down .50
|Sep
|332.25
|Down .50
|Dec
|332.30
|Down .50
|Mar
|332.35
|Down .50
|May
|332.40
|Down .50
|Jul
|332.45
|Down .50
|Sep
|332.50
|Down .50
|Dec
|332.55
|Down .50