BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/09 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 127.60 127.65 124.30 125.15 Down 4.40
May 130.00 130.00 126.75 127.50 Down 4.40
Jul 132.10 132.15 129.05 129.80 Down 4.40
Sep 134.55 134.55 131.35 132.10 Down 4.45
Dec 137.75 137.80 134.70 135.45 Down 4.55
Mar 141.05 141.05 138.15 138.75 Down 4.50
May 140.75 Down 4.50
Jul 142.65 Down 4.50
Sep 144.50 Down 4.45
Dec 147.25 Down 4.45
Mar 149.95 Down 4.45
May 151.70 Down 4.45
Jul 153.45 Down 4.40
Sep 155.10 Down 4.40
Dec 156.95 Down 4.15