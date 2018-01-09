New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|127.60
|127.65
|124.30
|125.15
|Down 4.40
|May
|130.00
|130.00
|126.75
|127.50
|Down 4.40
|Jul
|132.10
|132.15
|129.05
|129.80
|Down 4.40
|Sep
|134.55
|134.55
|131.35
|132.10
|Down 4.45
|Dec
|137.75
|137.80
|134.70
|135.45
|Down 4.55
|Mar
|141.05
|141.05
|138.15
|138.75
|Down 4.50
|May
|140.75
|Down 4.50
|Jul
|142.65
|Down 4.50
|Sep
|144.50
|Down 4.45
|Dec
|147.25
|Down 4.45
|Mar
|149.95
|Down 4.45
|May
|151.70
|Down 4.45
|Jul
|153.45
|Down 4.40
|Sep
|155.10
|Down 4.40
|Dec
|156.95
|Down 4.15