The Latest: ABC mulling 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff options

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on ABC's upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff has yet to be titled, and "Chicago Fire" shares the blame.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the NBC franchise drama's name is the reason the "Grey's" spinoff about firefighters won't be called "Seattle Fire."

It's challenging to come up with a good show title, Dungey told a TV critics' meeting Monday, noting that the Seattle-based "Grey's Anatomy" wasn't named until shortly before it debuted.

The network is sorting through options and hopes to make the pick in the next couple of weeks, she said.

The "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff will debut with a two-hour episode on March 22 as part of ABC's lineup of shows from producer Shonda Rhimes. One of them, "Scandal" with Kerry Washington, is wrapping its seven-season run with the finale airing April 19.

___

10:45 a.m.

Upcoming Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel says it's hard to tell how the public will react to the subject of sexual misconduct when he delivers his monologue at the event in two months.

To that end, the ABC late-night host said Monday he felt that one of Seth Meyers' jokes at the Golden Globes was written specifically for him — when Meyers said he felt like the first dog being shot into outer space. It was a reference to Meyers being a test case for how Hollywood would talk publicly about the topic.

One event sure to come up is last year's epic envelope mix-up, where actor Warren Beatty announced the wrong best picture winner. Kimmel said if something like that happened again, everyone at ABC should be fired.