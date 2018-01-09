Mexico: Call for peace after clashes, journalists attacked

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission is urging Guerrero state authorities to respect human rights and guarantee peace in a town where 11 people died in clashes involving gunmen, community police and state police.

The commission says it is not "pre-judging" the incident but urges prosecutors to ensure due process for those detained in connection with the violence.

It also calls for the return of two memory cards to a photographer who was among multiple journalists roughed up by state police.

Bernandino Hernandez reported being beaten and kicked while covering Sunday's violence in the town of La Concepcion.

The commission asked Guerrero on Monday to provide him with medical attention.

Hernandez is a contributor to The Associated Press and other outlets. He was not on assignment for AP at the time.