Ex-wife of slain NBA player agrees to face Tennessee charges

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will not fight authorities' attempt to send her from California to Tennessee, where she's charged with killing him nearly eight years ago.

The Desert Sun newspaper reports that Sherra Wright briefly appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Monday agreed to go back to Tennessee to face first-degree murder charges.

Authorities now have 30 days to bring her to Memphis, where Lorenzen Wright was found dead in 2010 at age 34. He had been shot multiple times.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December.

Lorenzen Wright played for 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA, including several for the Grizzlies in Memphis, where he was born and raised.