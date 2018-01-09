Service planned for 5 family members killed in NYC fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Five family members killed in a Bronx apartment building fire will be buried in Jamaica following a service in New York City.

The service is being held Monday afternoon in Manhattan for Holt Francis; his wife, Karen Stewart-Francis; their daughters, 2-year-old Kylie and 7-year-old Kelesha; and their 19-year-old cousin, Shawntay Young.

They're among 13 people killed in the Dec. 28 fire, which started on a stove then raced through a door and up five floors.

It was the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990.