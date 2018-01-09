New Jersey bids farewell to former Gov. Brendan Byrne

MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — A who's who of New Jersey's political class is giving a fond send-off to former Gov. Brendan Byrne.

Several former governors and current Congressional members are attending Monday's memorial service for the two-term Democrat at the Paper Mill Playhouse theater. Byrne died last week at 93.

In his remarks, outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie called Byrne "extraordinarily gracious and generous." Former Republican Gov. Tom Kean fondly recalled their arguments "that lasted for 40 years," but were always civil.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark, called Byrne a "disarming and self-deprecating" man who was loved for his "authenticity and honesty."

Byrne built his reputation as a crusading prosecutor and held numerous governmental positions during more than 30 years of public service. He won his first term as governor in 1973.