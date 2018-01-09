AP Source: Blackhawks place defenseman Franson on waivers

A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Chicago Blackhawks have placed veteran defenseman Cody Franson on waivers.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the Blackhawks did not announce the move made a day after Franson did not play in a 4-1 win over Edmonton. Franson had played in the four previous games after missing seven with an upper-body injury.

The ninth-year player from Surrey, British Columbia, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Chicago just before the start of the season in October. He has one goal and seven points in 23 games.

The Blackhawks also recalled forward Tomas Jurco from Rockford, their American Hockey League affiliate, and demoted forward John Hayden. Jurco ranks second among Rockford scorers with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists).

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey