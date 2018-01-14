Today in History

Today is Sunday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2018. There are 351 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Jan. 14, 1968, the Green Bay Packers of the NFL defeated the AFL's Oakland Raiders, 33-14, in the second AFL-NFL World Championship game (now referred to as Super Bowl II).

On this date:

In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.

In 1898, author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson — better known as "Alice in Wonderland" creator Lewis Carroll — died in Guildford, Surrey, England, less than two weeks before his 66th birthday.

In 1900, Puccini's opera "Tosca" had its world premiere in Rome.

In 1927, the Paramount silent romantic comedy "It," starring Clara Bow (who became known as "The 'It' Girl"), had its world premiere in Los Angeles.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.

In 1953, Josip Broz Tito (YAW'-sihp brawz TEE'-toh) was elected president of Yugoslavia by the country's Parliament.

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, "Segregation forever!" — a view Wallace later repudiated. Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar" was published in London under a pseudonym less than a month before Plath committed suicide.

In 1967, the Sixties' "Summer of Love" unofficially began with a "Human Be-In" involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

In 1969, 27 people aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, off Hawaii, were killed when a rocket warhead exploded, setting off a fire and additional explosions.

In 1975, the House Internal Security Committee (formerly the House Un-American Activities Committee) was disbanded.

In 1989, President Ronald Reagan delivered his 331st and final weekly White House radio address, telling listeners, "Believe me, Saturdays will never seem the same. I'll miss you."

In 1993, TV talk show host David Letterman announced he was moving from NBC to CBS.

Ten years ago: Republican Bobby Jindal, the first elected Indian-American governor in the United States, took office in Louisiana. Alvaro Colom was sworn in as Guatemala's first leftist president in more than 50 years.

Five years ago: Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he'd used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France. Veteran stage and film actor Conrad Bain, 89, died in Livermore, California.

One year ago: Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend and Georgia congressman John Lewis on Twitter for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory. Protesters gathered in Washington and other cities to denounce the president-elect's anti-immigrant stance and his pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of satellites blasted off from California, marking the company's first launch since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months earlier.

Today's Birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 82. Singer Jack Jones is 80. Actress Faye Dunaway is 77. Actress Holland Taylor is 75. Actor Carl Weathers is 70. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 70. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 69. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 66. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 59. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 55. Actor Mark Addy is 54. Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 54. Rapper Slick Rick is 53. Actor Dan Schneider is 52. Actress Emily Watson is 51. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 51. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 51. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 50. Actor Jason Bateman is 49. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actor Kevin Durand is 44. Actress Jordan Ladd is 43. Actor Ward Horton is 42. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 36. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 36. Actor Zach Gilford is 36. Rock musician Joe Guese (The Click Five) is 36. Actor Jonathan Osser is 29. Actor-singer Grant Gustin is 28.

Thought for Today: "If you limit your actions in life to things that nobody can possibly find fault with, you will not do much." — Charles Lutwidge Dodgson ("Lewis Carroll"), English author (1832-1898).