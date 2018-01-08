Zimbabwe's main opposition leader hints at stepping aside

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's main opposition leader has dropped the biggest hint yet he could step down from his party, setting the stage for an election scenario not witnessed since 2002.

Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, has led the MDC-T party since its formation in 1999.

On Monday he said he is "looking at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task."

If he retires, as is widely expected, this year's presidential election will be the first without a duel between Tsvangirai and former leader Robert Mugabe since 2002.

Mugabe resigned in November under pressure from the military and the ruling party. New President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with Tsvangirai last week.