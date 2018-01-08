Romanian policeman detained on suspicion of child abuse

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say a police officer has been detained on suspicion he sexually abused two children following a three-day manhunt after CCTV images were broadcast in the media.

Interior ministry spokeswoman Monica Dajbog confirmed a 45-year-old Bucharest police traffic officer had been detained Monday. She called for "real reforms" in the police.

His detention, initially for 48 hours, comes three days after CCTV images showed a man apparently abusing a five-year-old girl and her nine-year-old brother in an elevator in Bucharest on Jan. 5, while their mother was in hospital giving birth.

Following a manhunt, the man was identified by colleagues.

Police said he confessed, but insisted he meant no harm.

The case has shone a spotlight on draft legislation that will disallow video or audio evidence in prosecutions.