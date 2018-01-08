  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/01/08 23:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62
Man United 22 14 5 3 45 16 47
Chelsea 22 14 4 4 41 16 46
Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44
Tottenham 22 12 5 5 42 21 41
Arsenal 22 11 6 5 40 28 39
Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34
Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30
Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27
Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25
Huddersfield 22 6 6 10 18 35 24
Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23
Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22
Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22
West Ham 22 5 7 10 25 40 22
Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21
Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20
Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20
West Brom 22 2 10 10 16 30 16
Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16
Tuesday, Jan. 2

Swansea 0, Tottenham 2

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Man City 3, Watford 1

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2

Thursday, Jan. 4

Tottenham 1, West Ham 1

Saturday, Jan. 13

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. Everton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 14

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT

Liverpool vs. Man City 1600 GMT

Monday, Jan. 15

Man United vs. Stoke 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 26 19 4 3 50 20 61
Derby 26 14 7 5 41 23 49
Cardiff 26 14 5 7 36 25 47
Bristol City 26 13 8 5 40 31 47
Aston Villa 26 12 8 6 38 24 44
Leeds 26 13 4 9 37 28 43
Sheffield United 26 13 3 10 40 31 42
Middlesbrough 26 12 5 9 35 26 41
Preston 26 10 10 6 30 26 40
Fulham 26 10 9 7 39 34 39
Brentford 26 9 10 7 39 35 37
Ipswich 26 11 3 12 39 39 36
Norwich 26 9 7 10 26 31 34
Nottingham Forest 26 10 2 14 33 42 32
Millwall 26 7 9 10 28 29 30
Sheffield Wednesday 26 7 9 10 30 34 30
QPR 26 7 9 10 28 36 30
Reading 26 7 7 12 30 35 28
Barnsley 26 6 8 12 27 37 26
Bolton 26 6 7 13 25 43 25
Hull 26 5 9 12 39 44 24
Burton Albion 26 6 6 14 20 43 24
Birmingham 26 6 5 15 15 35 23
Sunderland 26 4 10 12 29 43 22
Tuesday, Jan. 2

Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0

Fulham 4, Ipswich 1

Reading 0, Birmingham 2

Friday, Jan. 12

Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cardiff vs. Sunderland 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 25 17 5 3 50 12 56
Shrewsbury 25 16 6 3 33 15 54
Blackburn 25 14 7 4 45 23 49
Scunthorpe 26 14 7 5 37 22 49
Bradford 26 15 3 8 42 34 48
Portsmouth 26 13 2 11 33 30 41
Rotherham 26 12 4 10 44 35 40
Charlton 26 11 7 8 33 32 40
Peterborough 26 11 6 9 43 37 39
Oxford United 27 10 8 9 42 39 38
Doncaster 26 9 7 10 29 28 34
Plymouth 27 9 7 11 29 34 34
Fleetwood Town 26 9 6 11 36 40 33
Blackpool 27 8 8 11 34 38 32
Bristol Rovers 26 10 2 14 36 43 32
Gillingham 26 7 10 9 27 29 31
Southend 27 8 7 12 31 45 31
Walsall 25 7 9 9 31 34 30
Milton Keynes Dons 26 7 8 11 28 38 29
Oldham 27 7 7 13 39 49 28
AFC Wimbledon 25 7 6 12 22 31 27
Northampton 27 7 5 15 23 47 26
Rochdale 25 4 10 11 25 35 22
Bury 26 4 5 17 19 41 17
Saturday, Jan. 6

Northampton 3, Southend 1

Charlton 1, Oldham 0

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.

Plymouth 3, Bury 0

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham ppd.

Oxford United 1, Blackpool 0

Saturday, Jan. 13

Walsall vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 26 16 6 4 62 25 54
Notts County 26 14 8 4 44 26 50
Coventry 26 13 5 8 28 18 44
Accrington Stanley 25 13 4 8 42 30 43
Wycombe 26 12 7 7 46 35 43
Lincoln City 26 12 7 7 35 24 43
Mansfield Town 26 11 10 5 38 29 43
Exeter 25 13 3 9 35 32 42
Colchester 27 11 8 8 36 31 41
Swindon 25 13 2 10 38 34 41
Newport County 26 10 9 7 35 30 39
Cambridge United 26 10 7 9 25 31 37
Carlisle 26 9 7 10 37 37 34
Cheltenham 27 9 7 11 37 39 34
Grimsby Town 27 9 7 11 26 36 34
Stevenage 26 9 6 11 36 39 33
Crawley Town 26 9 6 11 25 31 33
Port Vale 27 9 4 14 29 35 31
Crewe 26 9 2 15 29 41 29
Morecambe 26 7 7 12 26 36 28
Yeovil 26 7 6 13 36 47 27
Forest Green 26 6 5 15 26 47 23
Chesterfield 27 5 6 16 26 51 21
Barnet 26 5 5 16 26 39 20
Saturday, Jan. 6

Forest Green 1, Port Vale 0

Colchester 1, Cheltenham 4

Accrington Stanley 4, Chesterfield 0

Grimsby Town 0, Morecambe 2

Barnet vs. Carlisle ppd.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Morecambe vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Notts County 1500 GMT