Supreme Court won't take case of innocent man shot in Fla.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won't revive a case against Florida law enforcement officials in which a deputy fatally shot an innocent man who answered the door of his home holding a gun.

The Supreme Court declined Monday to take a case involving the 2012 death of Andrew Scott.

Court documents say that on July 15, 2012, a deputy in Florida's Lake County saw and tried to stop a speeding motorcyclist. The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle, but it was later spotted at an apartment complex. When officers knocked on a nearby apartment door around 1:30 a.m., Scott answered holding a gun and was shot. He wasn't the bike's operator.

A Florida judge dismissed the case, ruling that Scott's decision to answer the door holding a gun "led to this tragedy."