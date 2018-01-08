  1. Home
The Louvre Museum welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017

By  Associated Press
2018/01/08 22:31

FILE - In this Aug.17, 2016 file photo, a woman cools off her legs in the Louvre fountain next to the Pyramid in Paris. Paris' Louvre Museum welcomed

FILE - In this Nov.8, 2017 file photo, pictures are screened on the Pyramid of the Louvre museum in Paris to mark the opening of the Louvre Abhu Dhabi

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum says it welcomed 8.1 million visitors in 2017, up 10 percent on the year before, a sign of tourism revival in Paris.

Tourism in the French capital took a hit in 2016 after a series of attacks by Islamic extremists the previous year.

Foreign visitors represent 70 percent of the museum attendance, a statement from the Louvre Museum said Monday.

They mainly come from the United States (1.2 million visitors, up by 25 percent) and from China (700,000 visitors, up by 9 percent).

The Louvre is the world's most-visited museum.

Definitive figures of tourist numbers in Paris have not been released yet for 2017 but a rise of 10 to 12 percent is expected, according to the Paris tourist office, based on hotel reservations.