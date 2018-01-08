New coach Brunel wants to put France back among elite

PARIS (AP) — New France coach Jacques Brunel says he wants to put the Tricolors back where they belong, among the elite of World rugby.

Brunel, who replaced Guy Noves last month, said during his first press conference on Monday that his ambition is "to put France back to the level where it often was, so it will be among the Six Nations contenders every year."

Brunel coached Italy from 2012-16 and was assistant coach for France from 2001-07, when he was in charge of the forwards. During that period, France won the Six Nations four times — including the Grand Slam in 2004.

As a club coach, Brunel guided Perpignan to the French title in 2009.

Brunel has less than two years to prepare his players for the 2019 World Cup. He said his first task is to restore confidence after just seven wins in 21 matches during Noves' poor tenure.