The stack of 9 frogs at Sun Moon Lake is a mistaken indicator of Taiwan’s drought conditions: Taipower official

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A statue of nine stacked frogs in Taiwan’s world famous Sun Moon Lake has long been regarded by the general public in Taiwan as a visual representation of the drought the country is facing, but the deputy chief of a state-owned power plant that manages the lake said the stacked frog is a mistaken indicator of the country’s drought conditions.



As soon as water levels in reservoirs across Taiwan are alarming low, people and media in the country immediately like to comment on the drought severity based on how many frogs on the nine stacked frogs, which is called the Nine Frog Acrobats statue, emerge above the water surface of Sun Moon Lake. It’s believed that the more frogs are visible, the more severe the drought is.

However, the statue is not an accurate index of drought conditions in the country and the practice of relying on these stone frogs to indicate the country’s drought conditions is actually a myth, according to Chang Tien-rui (張天瑞), deputy chief of Takuan Power Plant, a Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) power station that manages Sun Moon Lake.

According to Taiwan’s Water Resources Agency, Sun Moon Lake was originally a natural lake, but in 1944 a dam was built at Shuishe and Toushe, respectively; and the lake has since become a reservoir that serves both as a mega tourist destination and the water source for four nearby hydroelectric power plants, two of which are pumped storage hydro plants.

At the pumped storage hydro plants, after the flowing water from Sun Moon Lake is used to make electricity, the water is stored in lower pools and then pumped back to the lake, which can cause the water levels of the lake to fluctuate by as much as two meters, the agency said.

Chang said, the normal daily hydroelectricity generation time is from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. or around midnight, and the pumped storage systems begin to pump back the water at 8 a.m. the next day. Depending on how much electricity is needed, as much as 19 million metric tons of water can be stored in the lower pools, causing the lake’s water level to drop by two meters.



According to the deputy power plant chief, the Nine Frog Acrobats statue is located at a higher spot near the edge of the lake, and even when all the nine frogs are visible, the water in Sun Moon Lake is still about 80% of its total water storage capacity, which does not reflect severe drought conditions.

In addition, the constant fluctuation of the lake’s water levels due to the hydroelectric power generation causes the numbers of the stacked fogs to change constantly, and therefore they are not an accurate indicator of drought conditions, Chang said.

The water in Sun Moon Lake comes from upstream rivers and reservoirs via two intake tunnels, but when the upstream water is muddy, Taipower will temporarily stop taking in the water to avoid silting up the lake, and that’s why many people wonder “why so many frogs are still above the water when it has been raining for days.”



This 4-meter-high statue, the work of artist Shen Cheng-ying designed to allow visitors to see at a glance the fluctuation of the lake’s water levels due to the hydroelectric power generation, is mistakenly used by the public and the media to represent the country’s drought conditions, which is indeed a “beautiful mistake.”

(photo by CNA)

Takuan Power Plant at Sum Moon Lake (photo by CNA)

A dam at the upstream of Sun Moon Lake (photo by CNA)