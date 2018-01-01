'Compact' aircraft carrier USS Wasp joins the US 7th Fleet near Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The USS Wasp entered the theater of operations for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet on Jan. 6.

The USS Wasp is an amphibious assault ship that is essentially a compact sized aircraft carrier. It recently completed two months in the Caribbean Sea assisting with relief work.

It is capable of acting as a platform for the advanced F-35B stealth fighters, which are expected to be loaded on to the carrier at the Marine corps Air Station in Yamaguchi Prefecture, reports Japan Times.



F-35B (Wikimedia Commons Image)

The Wasp departed Norfolk Virginia on Aug. 30 to join the 7th fleet that is headquartered in Yokosuka, Japan. It transited through the Strait of Magellan in late December, and stopped briefly at Pearl Harbor over the New Year, reports MarineLink.

The ship is expected to reach port in Sasebo, Japan later this week to replace the USS Bonhomme Richard as the region's forward-deployed amphibious assault ship.

Political commentators in recent weeks have called for the US to make a show of force in the region by sending an aircraft carrier close to Taiwan to send the message that the US is not intimated by China’s threats towards Taiwan.

With the arrival of the USS Wasp, essentially a miniature aircraft carrier, some media outlets speculate it may serve such a purpose, while also displaying a modicum of reserve, so as not to be overly provocative.

The US 7th Fleet operates over the entire stretch of ocean from the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean to the India / Pakistan Border. The area encompasses 36 maritime countries, and the fleet consists of over 5,000 ships and submarines.