  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona record-signing Coutinho out injured for 3 weeks

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/08 20:02

Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Philippe Cout

Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia looks on as he poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

Brazilian soccer player Philippe Coutinho Correia poses for the media at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Philippe Cout

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona debut will be delayed by at least three weeks due to injury.

The Brazil midfielder was undergoing medical checks on Monday before completing his move from Liverpool in a deal worth up to 160 million euros ($192 million) — a record for Barcelona.

The Spanish league leaders say Coutinho has arrived with a right thigh injury and "he is expected to be out for around 3 weeks."