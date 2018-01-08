Ex-English soccer coach pleads guilty to child sex offenses

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A former English soccer coach has pleaded guilty to six child sex offences at the start of his trial.

Barry Bennell, a former coach at northern English club Crewe, is charged with a total of 55 offenses, including 42 counts of indecent assault.

A jury is expected to be sworn in later Monday for his trial at Liverpool Crown Court on the outstanding charges.

Appearing via videolink, Bennell pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault which took place between 1988 and 1991. The offenses relate to two complainants who were boys aged between 11 and 14 at the time.