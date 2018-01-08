Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable clouds;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SSW;11;73%;76%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;NE;11;57%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;16;4;Mild with sunshine;16;4;WNW;14;71%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;12;6;Sunny;13;7;SSW;11;63%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;3;0;Mostly cloudy;6;3;SSW;17;91%;36%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-8;-14;Sunny, but cold;-10;-17;NNE;12;74%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Brilliant sunshine;10;1;S;9;49%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;-10;-19;A bit of snow;-5;-8;SSW;22;66%;86%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;33;23;Sunshine and nice;33;22;NE;18;56%;15%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;17;9;Partly sunny;15;10;NNE;6;85%;45%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny;26;18;W;16;63%;18%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;WNW;15;45%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;31;23;Showers, some heavy;30;22;N;7;83%;87%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;26;14;Partly sunny;26;17;E;13;49%;21%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Humid with some sun;33;25;A shower in places;32;25;SSE;9;72%;79%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;13;5;Periods of sun;13;6;W;14;54%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;2;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-7;NNW;21;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;16;5;Periods of sun;11;4;SE;26;71%;4%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;2;-2;A little p.m. rain;7;3;SE;23;40%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;18;9;A little rain;18;8;WNW;7;80%;78%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;26;17;A t-storm in spots;27;17;ESE;16;57%;45%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;9;4;A stray shower;8;5;ESE;18;83%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;6;2;Mostly cloudy;7;5;SSW;8;85%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;10;3;Cloudy with mist;6;0;E;15;71%;66%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;10;3;Periods of sun;8;3;ESE;11;74%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;32;22;Sunny and nice;31;23;ENE;17;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;17;A stray thunderstorm;30;18;NNE;7;41%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;7;0;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;W;23;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;22;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;NE;16;57%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds;23;15;Partly sunny;22;16;SSE;37;45%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;E;5;54%;8%;7

Chennai, India;Clearing;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;NE;19;70%;78%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;Mostly sunny;2;0;SSE;11;72%;43%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;32;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;13;65%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Hazy sun;3;-1;Partly sunny;5;3;ESE;23;78%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunny and beautiful;24;18;NNE;23;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;15;2;Mostly sunny;14;7;S;11;74%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;28;26;A t-storm around;32;26;NNE;24;74%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;20;6;Hazy sunshine;21;7;WNW;10;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;15;3;Mostly sunny, mild;18;3;SSW;10;33%;16%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Hazy sun;23;9;NW;9;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;WSW;9;70%;64%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;6;3;Occasional rain;8;2;S;31;91%;72%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;3;-1;Partly sunny, milder;10;2;N;11;44%;34%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Heavy rain;12;8;A little p.m. rain;15;13;S;17;76%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Cloudy and cooler;12;9;NNE;12;64%;63%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;15;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;ESE;10;39%;66%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;16;ESE;9;79%;62%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;-1;-3;Clouds and sun;1;-4;WNW;15;89%;13%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A few showers;33;23;SW;8;76%;70%;7

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;21;10;A little rain;12;10;NNE;16;68%;78%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;A passing shower;28;21;N;7;58%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;15;ESE;10;57%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;19;4;Hazy sunshine;21;4;NNW;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;15;8;Low clouds;12;8;ENE;12;86%;16%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Showers;32;25;NNW;10;71%;95%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunny and nice;31;19;ENE;14;29%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;34;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;NNE;15;60%;80%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;9;-3;Partly sunny;8;-4;W;6;34%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;25;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;N;13;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;15;-1;Plenty of sun;18;1;SSW;7;60%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and nice;30;15;N;22;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;2;-4;Mostly sunny;2;-5;W;14;58%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;30;25;A shower or two;29;24;E;17;67%;64%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;9;66%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;21;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;NNE;11;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;22;ESE;6;76%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;15;4;SE;13;64%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;SSW;9;77%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;Some sun, pleasant;24;20;S;13;74%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;12;6;Periods of rain;14;11;WNW;14;77%;88%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;5;3;Mostly cloudy;7;5;S;10;90%;74%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, not as warm;19;13;Morning downpours;15;9;E;41;75%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;25;SSW;10;69%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;9;-2;A little p.m. rain;5;2;SSW;9;69%;80%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;NE;16;66%;3%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, showers;27;23;A t-storm around;28;24;ENE;10;80%;87%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A shower or two;33;24;ENE;8;69%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;23;14;A morning shower;22;13;SSE;18;55%;50%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;4;Partly sunny;23;6;N;7;30%;0%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;25;20;Showers and t-storms;24;20;NE;10;81%;93%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;-1;-4;Low clouds;1;-5;NW;13;59%;3%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;30;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;23;ENE;25;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunny and nice;30;20;NE;15;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;0;-3;Clouds and sun;-2;-14;WNW;12;64%;15%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sun and clouds;0;-5;Mostly sunny;-3;-6;NW;18;45%;8%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NNW;9;59%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly cloudy;26;15;N;11;48%;34%;5

New York, United States;A little icy mix;-1;-1;Not as cold;4;-5;NW;14;50%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;Mostly cloudy;20;6;SE;10;71%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;-15;-19;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-13;SSW;21;77%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;10;6;Cooler;8;2;W;29;51%;64%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;-1;-9;Partly sunny;-4;-10;N;5;61%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;0;-5;Low clouds;-4;-14;WNW;22;69%;16%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;N;16;80%;92%;3

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NW;14;76%;53%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;30;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;ESE;10;81%;85%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;9;2;Mostly cloudy;8;5;SSW;8;85%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;21;S;20;37%;3%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower or two;31;23;SSW;8;70%;86%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;NNE;12;75%;77%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;29;20;Partial sunshine;31;21;ESE;10;53%;17%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;4;3;Milder with a shower;10;3;SE;12;52%;58%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;2;-9;Clouds and sunshine;-3;-12;WSW;14;52%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;11;Afternoon rain;17;11;S;11;64%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Heavy showers;12;6;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SSW;14;80%;82%;2

Recife, Brazil;A thunderstorm;30;25;Cloudy;31;25;E;12;61%;68%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;5;4;Rain and sleet;7;3;SSE;33;79%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;2;0;Cloudy and misty;3;-3;WSW;10;93%;42%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;28;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;12;71%;47%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;NNW;13;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mild with some sun;20;13;Showers and t-storms;16;9;NE;12;77%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;WSW;13;60%;31%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy with rain;14;12;Spotty showers;14;9;WNW;14;94%;70%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;25;17;A quick shower;26;17;ENE;11;66%;54%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in spots;28;24;E;23;69%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;16;Partly sunny;25;16;N;11;64%;0%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;20;5;Cooler;16;3;ESE;7;50%;50%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;WSW;10;51%;39%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;26;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;NNE;8;76%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;12;2;Rain tapering off;10;7;S;9;84%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;10;7;A morning shower;9;4;SSE;10;77%;79%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain to snow;5;-3;Partly sunny;1;-7;N;13;42%;84%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;4;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;WNW;21;50%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;NNW;10;79%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;11;1;Cloudy, mist, mild;10;2;SE;14;81%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower or two;27;23;E;21;75%;84%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;1;-3;Partly sunny;1;-5;WSW;10;92%;0%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;19;S;17;54%;82%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, not as warm;19;11;Cooler with rain;13;11;E;14;70%;88%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;1;0;Low clouds;4;-1;W;14;86%;3%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;4;-1;Partial sunshine;8;-1;NNE;6;82%;15%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;11;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NW;21;69%;68%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;9;0;Sunny;9;1;N;7;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;23;9;Mostly sunny;19;11;ESE;7;68%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mild with some sun;20;7;Clouds and sun, mild;20;8;E;5;48%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Clearing;16;3;SW;18;58%;25%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow, cloudy;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;N;17;66%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Clearing;24;12;SSW;7;46%;6%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;22;11;Cloudy and cooler;16;9;NW;9;73%;66%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;-17;-25;Partly sunny, cold;-17;-24;NW;16;56%;40%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Mainly cloudy;5;1;W;7;79%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;9;5;A shower in spots;8;5;SE;14;77%;80%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warmer;33;20;Cloudy and cooler;25;17;ESE;11;62%;37%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning snow showers;2;-3;Cloudy, misty;2;-5;WSW;12;62%;42%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;3;-5;Becoming cloudy;3;0;SE;15;62%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;24;18;Cloudy and windy;23;17;N;36;76%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;33;22;Sunshine;33;21;NW;8;60%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;5;-7;Mostly sunny;5;-7;ESE;4;49%;18%;2

