Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 8, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable clouds;90;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SSW;7;73%;76%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;73;61;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;NE;7;57%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and mild;60;40;Mild with sunshine;61;38;WNW;9;71%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clearing;53;43;Sunny;56;44;SSW;7;63%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;38;32;Mostly cloudy;43;38;SSW;11;91%;36%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Sunny, but cold;14;2;NNE;8;74%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;44;30;Brilliant sunshine;49;33;S;6;49%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;14;-2;A bit of snow;23;17;SSW;14;66%;86%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;91;74;Sunshine and nice;92;71;NE;11;56%;15%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;63;48;Partly sunny;60;50;NNE;4;85%;45%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;Partly sunny;79;65;W;10;63%;18%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;Sunny and pleasant;67;41;WNW;9;45%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;88;73;Showers, some heavy;87;72;N;4;83%;87%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;79;58;Partly sunny;80;63;E;8;49%;21%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Humid with some sun;92;78;A shower in places;90;76;SSE;5;72%;79%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;56;41;Periods of sun;56;43;W;9;54%;4%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;36;21;Mostly sunny;34;19;NNW;13;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;60;41;Periods of sun;52;40;SE;16;71%;4%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;36;29;A little p.m. rain;44;37;SE;14;40%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A passing shower;65;48;A little rain;64;47;WNW;4;80%;78%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;79;62;A t-storm in spots;81;62;ESE;10;57%;45%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;48;40;A stray shower;46;40;ESE;11;83%;82%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;43;36;Mostly cloudy;45;41;SSW;5;85%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;49;38;Cloudy with mist;44;32;E;9;71%;66%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;49;37;Periods of sun;47;38;ESE;7;74%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;89;72;Sunny and nice;87;73;ENE;11;48%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;63;A stray thunderstorm;86;64;NNE;5;41%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;A little rain;45;32;Partly sunny, chilly;43;33;W;14;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;NE;10;57%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds;74;58;Partly sunny;72;61;SSE;23;45%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;Sunshine, pleasant;82;63;E;3;54%;8%;7

Chennai, India;Clearing;84;74;Mostly cloudy;85;74;NE;12;70%;78%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;37;22;Mostly sunny;36;31;SSE;7;72%;43%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;90;71;An afternoon shower;86;74;ENE;8;65%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Hazy sun;37;30;Partly sunny;41;37;ESE;14;78%;56%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;73;63;Sunny and beautiful;74;64;NNE;14;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;59;36;Mostly sunny;58;45;S;7;74%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;82;79;A t-storm around;89;79;NNE;15;74%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;68;43;Hazy sunshine;70;44;WNW;6;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;58;37;Mostly sunny, mild;65;37;SSW;6;33%;16%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;69;47;Hazy sun;73;49;NW;5;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;6;70%;64%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;43;38;Occasional rain;47;36;S;20;91%;72%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;37;31;Partly sunny, milder;50;35;N;7;44%;34%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Heavy rain;54;46;A little p.m. rain;58;56;S;11;76%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;65;49;Cloudy and cooler;54;49;NNE;7;64%;63%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;88;59;A p.m. t-storm;87;62;ESE;6;39%;66%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;80;63;Showers and t-storms;76;61;ESE;6;79%;62%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;30;26;Clouds and sun;33;24;WNW;9;89%;13%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;A few showers;92;74;SW;5;76%;70%;7

Hong Kong, China;Occasional rain;69;49;A little rain;54;49;NNE;10;68%;78%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;70;A passing shower;82;69;N;4;58%;61%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Mostly sunny;82;59;ESE;6;57%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;66;39;Hazy sunshine;70;39;NNW;4;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;59;46;Low clouds;53;46;ENE;8;86%;16%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;Showers;89;76;NNW;6;71%;95%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;Sunny and nice;88;66;ENE;9;29%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;94;62;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;NNE;9;60%;80%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;49;27;Partly sunny;46;26;W;4;34%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;77;55;Hazy sunshine;80;56;N;8;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;60;30;Plenty of sun;64;33;SSW;4;60%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;85;60;Sunny and nice;86;59;N;14;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;35;24;W;9;58%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief showers;86;77;A shower or two;84;76;E;11;67%;64%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;73;A t-storm around;88;73;WSW;6;66%;70%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;70;46;Hazy sunshine;73;46;NNE;7;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;3;76%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;38;A t-storm in spots;58;40;SE;8;64%;65%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;SSW;6;77%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;75;67;Some sun, pleasant;75;68;S;8;74%;55%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;53;43;Periods of rain;57;52;WNW;9;77%;88%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;41;37;Mostly cloudy;45;40;S;6;90%;74%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, not as warm;66;55;Morning downpours;59;48;E;25;75%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;87;75;Clouds and sun;87;76;SSW;6;69%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;48;28;A little p.m. rain;41;36;SSW;6;69%;80%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;NE;10;66%;3%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, showers;81;74;A t-storm around;82;75;ENE;6;80%;87%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A shower or two;91;76;ENE;5;69%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;73;58;A morning shower;71;55;SSE;11;55%;50%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;71;39;Partly sunny;73;42;N;4;30%;0%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;76;68;Showers and t-storms;76;69;NE;6;81%;93%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;30;25;Low clouds;33;22;NW;8;59%;3%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny, not as warm;86;74;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;74;ENE;16;61%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;88;67;Sunny and nice;87;67;NE;10;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;32;26;Clouds and sun;28;7;WNW;8;64%;15%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sun and clouds;32;22;Mostly sunny;27;22;NW;11;45%;8%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;82;61;Hazy sunshine;87;61;NNW;6;59%;1%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;82;57;Mostly cloudy;78;59;N;7;48%;34%;5

New York, United States;A little icy mix;31;30;Not as cold;40;23;NW;9;50%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;67;45;Mostly cloudy;68;43;SE;6;71%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;5;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;12;9;SSW;13;77%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;50;43;Cooler;47;36;W;18;51%;64%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;25;15;N;3;61%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;33;22;Low clouds;25;6;WNW;14;69%;16%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;N;10;80%;92%;3

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;87;73;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NW;8;76%;53%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower;85;73;Afternoon showers;85;73;ESE;6;81%;85%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;48;36;Mostly cloudy;47;41;SSW;5;85%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;93;66;Sunny and very warm;92;69;S;12;37%;3%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A shower or two;89;74;SSW;5;70%;86%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;89;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;NNE;8;75%;77%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;85;69;Partial sunshine;88;70;ESE;6;53%;17%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;39;37;Milder with a shower;49;38;SE;7;52%;58%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow;35;16;Clouds and sunshine;27;11;WSW;9;52%;14%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;52;Afternoon rain;63;51;S;7;64%;91%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Heavy showers;54;43;Mostly cloudy;60;54;SSW;9;80%;82%;2

Recife, Brazil;A thunderstorm;86;78;Cloudy;87;77;E;8;61%;68%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;41;38;Rain and sleet;45;37;SSE;20;79%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;36;31;Cloudy and misty;37;27;WSW;6;93%;42%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;82;73;A t-storm in spots;86;74;E;7;71%;47%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;NNW;8;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mild with some sun;67;56;Showers and t-storms;61;47;NE;7;77%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Mostly cloudy;34;31;WSW;8;60%;31%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy with rain;58;54;Spotty showers;57;49;WNW;9;94%;70%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;78;62;A quick shower;79;62;ENE;7;66%;54%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;83;75;A shower in spots;83;75;E;14;69%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;60;Partly sunny;76;60;N;7;64%;0%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;68;41;Cooler;62;38;ESE;4;50%;50%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;88;62;WSW;6;51%;39%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;80;69;An afternoon shower;81;70;NNE;5;76%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;54;35;Rain tapering off;51;45;S;6;84%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;50;44;A morning shower;48;40;SSE;6;77%;79%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain to snow;41;27;Partly sunny;33;20;N;8;42%;84%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and chilly;39;30;Partly sunny, chilly;41;32;WNW;13;50%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;NNW;6;79%;84%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;52;34;Cloudy, mist, mild;50;35;SE;8;81%;66%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;74;A shower or two;81;74;E;13;75%;84%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;Partly sunny;33;23;WSW;6;92%;0%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;91;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;67;S;10;54%;82%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, not as warm;66;52;Cooler with rain;55;52;E;8;70%;88%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;33;32;Low clouds;39;30;W;9;86%;3%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;39;31;Partial sunshine;46;30;NNE;4;82%;15%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;52;37;Partly sunny;49;36;NW;13;69%;68%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;48;31;Sunny;48;33;N;5;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;73;49;Mostly sunny;67;51;ESE;4;68%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mild with some sun;68;45;Clouds and sun, mild;67;46;E;3;48%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;42;Clearing;61;37;SW;11;58%;25%;3

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow, cloudy;37;27;Mostly cloudy;33;23;N;11;66%;6%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;77;60;Clearing;75;54;SSW;5;46%;6%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;71;51;Cloudy and cooler;60;48;NW;5;73%;66%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-13;Partly sunny, cold;2;-12;NW;10;56%;40%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;45;39;Mainly cloudy;42;34;W;5;79%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;48;42;A shower in spots;47;41;SE;9;77%;80%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warmer;91;69;Cloudy and cooler;77;62;ESE;7;62%;37%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Morning snow showers;35;26;Cloudy, misty;35;24;WSW;7;62%;42%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;37;24;Becoming cloudy;38;32;SE;10;62%;55%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;75;64;Cloudy and windy;74;62;N;22;76%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;91;71;Sunshine;92;70;NW;5;60%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;42;19;Mostly sunny;41;20;ESE;2;49%;18%;2

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit