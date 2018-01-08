South Africa vs. India 1st test scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at lunch on Day 4 of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands.

South Africa 1st Innings: 286 all out=

India 1st Innings: 209 all out=

South Africa 2nd Innings=

(Overnight: 65-2)

Aiden Markram c Kumar b Pandya 34

Dean Elgar c Saha b Pandya 25

Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 5

Hashim Amla c Sharma b Shami 4

AB de Villiers c Kumar b Bumrah 35

Faf du Plessis c Saha b Bumrah 0

Quinton de Kock c Saha b Bumrah 8

Vernon Philander lbw b Mohammed Shami 0

Keshav Maharaj c Saha b Kumar 15

Morne Morkel c Saha b Kumar 2

Dale Steyn not out 0

Extras: (2w) 2

TOTAL: (all out) 130

Overs: 41.2

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-59, 3-66, 4-73, 5-82, 6-92, 7-95, 8-122, 9-130, 10-130.

Bowing: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11-5-33-2, Jasprit Bumrah 11.2-1-39-3, Mohammed Shami 12-3-28-3, Hardik Pandya 6-0-27-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-3-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.