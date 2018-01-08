South Africa vs. India 1st test scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at lunch on Day 4 of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands.
South Africa 1st Innings: 286 all out=
India 1st Innings: 209 all out=
South Africa 2nd Innings=
(Overnight: 65-2)
Aiden Markram c Kumar b Pandya 34
Dean Elgar c Saha b Pandya 25
Kagiso Rabada c Kohli b Shami 5
Hashim Amla c Sharma b Shami 4
AB de Villiers c Kumar b Bumrah 35
Faf du Plessis c Saha b Bumrah 0
Quinton de Kock c Saha b Bumrah 8
Vernon Philander lbw b Mohammed Shami 0
Keshav Maharaj c Saha b Kumar 15
Morne Morkel c Saha b Kumar 2
Dale Steyn not out 0
Extras: (2w) 2
TOTAL: (all out) 130
Overs: 41.2
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-59, 3-66, 4-73, 5-82, 6-92, 7-95, 8-122, 9-130, 10-130.
Bowing: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11-5-33-2, Jasprit Bumrah 11.2-1-39-3, Mohammed Shami 12-3-28-3, Hardik Pandya 6-0-27-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-3-0.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.