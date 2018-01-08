Man gunned down in KTV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man was shot in the chest while he was at a KTV club by unknown assailant in Xihu Township in Changhua County early this morning (Jan. 8) and later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, reported CNA.

The 38-year-old man, surnamed Li (李), was singing with with friends in a KTV room of a club in Xihu Township, when the female manager of the club surnamed Hsu (徐) told police that she heard gunfire in the room at approximately 2 a.m. When Hsu looked inside the room, she found Li lying on the ground alone, with no signs of who the assailant may be.

According to police, they were not aware of the shooting until they were notified of a man being hospitalized for a gunshot wound by the Changhua County Fire Department. Once they received word of the incident, they rushed to the KTV club to investigate, however, when they arrived on the scene, they found that it was already closed.

When police tried to interview staff members at the club about the incident, they were very tight lipped. However staff members did disclose that Li had been drinking excessively in the room he had reserved and someone later rushed inside, and after shots were heard, the suspect left the building.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said that Li has already stopped breathing before he arrived at the hospital and after effort to resuscitate him failed, he was declared dead. Physicians later found a bullet hole in his left chest.