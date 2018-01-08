  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Otters snuggle during siesta

Baby otters snuggle after they arrive at the Taipei Zoo

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/08 18:19

(Image from Taipei Zoo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Pictured above are two baby Eurasian otters snuggling as they first arrived at the Taipei Zoo.

The two otters, Ta Chin (大金) and Hsiao Chin (小金), are brothers, and along with their sister Chin So (金莎), are Eurasian otters from Kinmen County currently being raised at the Taipei Zoo. 

Once they mature, the three will be paired with a mate and released into the wild. The otters are currently engaged in outdoor activities to prepare them for life in the wild such as swimming and catching fish.

The otters face many pressures in their native Kinmen, such as cars and stray dogs. An otter which had been attacked by a dog in Kinmen, snuck into a school and was transported to the Taipei Zoo for treatment, succumbed its injuries on Jan. 1. 
