MUJI to open two hotels in China in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MUJI announced last week that the opening dates of the first MUJI HOTELS in Shenzhen and Beijing will be early this year, reported The Guardian.

The 79-room Shenzhen hotel will open Jan. 18 and the 42-room Beijing location will open March 20. The hotels are the product of a MUJI and Odakyu Electric Railway joint venture. The inside of the hotels will be designed by MUJI, and third party operated.



The third MUJI HOTEL will be in Ginza. (MUJI HOTEL screenshot)

Rooms will showcase the notorious MUJI simplicity of design using, of course, MUJI products. Guests can shop at MUJI outlet stores while visiting, and stop by the MUJI cafe, bookstore, or diner, depending on the location.

The design theory behind MUJI is "nothingness." MUJI art director, Kenya Hara, explains:

“Emptiness is not only nothing; it’s a creative receptacle for many images. An empty vessel [represents] the eternal possibility to be filled, which becomes very rich, I think."

MUJI designers are confident in their brand culture to inspire contemplation, satisfaction, and allegiance in Japan and far, far beyond.

MUJI HOTEL is the latest addition to the lifestyle brand. The chain already sells clothing, body products, kitchenware, micro huts, and camping experiences.



Inside the MUJI HOTEL. (Photo: The Guardian)

MUJI has big plans for China. Having only opened their first store in China in 2015, MUJI plans to open 40 stores in China a year until 2019, aiming for 360 stores by 2021, according to Nikkei Review.

To avoid franchising locations, MUJI entered into a joint venture in the Philippines and conducts operations from there, said the Nikkei Review. More than 400 stores are operated from the Philippines, including the Taiwan locations.



Miniature mock up of MUJI HOTEL lobby. (Photo: Japan Business Insider)