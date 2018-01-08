Suspect in Dortmund bombing says he didn't intend injuries

BERLIN (AP) — The suspect in last year's bombing of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus has testified that he carried out the attack but didn't intend to kill or hurt anyone.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified only as Sergej W. in line with German privacy rules, is charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion. The trial opened last month.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left for a Champions League game on April 11.

News agency dpa reported that the defendant testified Monday he had designed the explosives in such a way "that no harm to people could be expected." He said he deeply regrets his actions.