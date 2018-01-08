Great Wall of China, Beijing added to Fodor's 'No List 2018'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Late last year, the Great Wall of China and the megacity of Beijing were mentioned in Fodor's list of places to avoid for tourists in 2018 because of the wall's crumbling condition and the capital's notorious air pollution, other Asian destinations listed to avoid were Thailand's Phang Nga Park, Myanmar, Mt. Everest and the Taj Mahal.

Titled "Fodor's No List 2018," the travel guidebook publisher mentions seven tourist destinations in the world that travelers should avoid this year, which included the Great Wall of China and Beijing because of the deteriorating state of the former and the acrid air of the latter.

The premise of Fodor's list is that in some cases, avoiding certain places might be the best way to provide pressure to improve the situation in a given location. "Because sometimes you have to say no to the ones you love in hopes that they can recover, reconsider, or reform," the article explains.

In the case of the Great Wall, Fodor's says that like its long-gone counterparts on the list of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, it too may soon fade away due to various pressures, including "mining, erosion, graffiti, construction, and even rural farmers who have taken to turning the structure into shelters or fertilizers."

As many of the best-preserved sections of the wall are accessible from Beijing, it singled out China's capital as another tourist destination to avoid due to its horrendous smog, which resulted in the country's first ever national red-air alert in 2017. Fodor's suggests the city would be a much better destination if government efforts resulted in "more lung-friendly conditions."

While some recent reports have hailed the miraculous improvement in air pollution toward the end of last year due to a plan to reduce pollution, much of this can be attributed to a massive temporary reduction in local steel plant output and vehicle traffic in preparation for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and subsequent waves of evictions of thousands of migrant workers.