Gartner: Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 22.2% in 2017, Samsung leads the pack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In 2017, worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled US$419.7 billion, a 22.2% increase from 2016, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

The research and advisory company said that undersupply helped drive 64% revenue growth in the memory market, which accounted for 31% of total semiconductor revenue in 2017.

"The largest memory supplier, Samsung Electronics, gained the most market share and took the No. 1 position from Intel — the first time Intel has been toppled since 1992," said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner. "Memory accounted for more than two-thirds of all semiconductor revenue growth in 2017, and became the largest semiconductor category."

Higher prices due to a supply shortage were the key driver behind the booming memory revenue, Gartner said. NAND flash prices increased year over year for the first time ever, up 17%, while DRAM prices rose 44%, the company added.

As equipment companies could not absorb these price increases, they passed them onto consumers, making everything from PCs to smartphones more expensive in 2017, according to Gartner.

Other major memory vendors, including SK Hynix and Micron Technology, also performed strongly in 2017 and rose in the rankings.

Second-placed Intel grew its revenue 6.7% in 2017, driven by 6% growth in data center processor revenue due to demand from cloud and communications service providers, Gartner said.

The current rankings may not last long, however, "Samsung’s lead is literally built on sand, in the form of memory silicon," said Norwood. "Memory pricing will weaken in 2018, initially for NAND flash and then DRAM in 2019 as China increases its memory production capacity. We then expect Samsung to lose a lot of the revenue gains it has made."

2017 Rank 2016 Rank Vendor 2017 Revenue 2017 Market Share (%) 2016 Revenue 2016-2017 Growth (%) 1 2 Samsung Electronics 61,215 14.6 40,104 52.6 2 1 Intel 57,712 13.8 54,091 6.7 3 4 SK Hynix 26,309 6.3 14,700 79.0 4 6 Micron Technology 23,062 5.5 12,950 78.1 5 3 Qualcomm 17,063 4.1 15,415 10.7 6 5 Broadcom 15,490 3.7 13,223 17.1 7 7 Texas Instruments 13,806 3.3 11,901 16.0 8 8 Toshiba 12,813 3.1 9,918 29.2 9 17 Western Digital 9,181 2.2 4,170 120.2 10 9 NXP 8,651 2.1 9,306 -7.0 Others 174,418 41.6 157,736 10.6 Total Market 419,720 100.0 343,514 22.2

Source: Gartner (January 2018)