Driver goes off the deep end over fish soup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man in Tainan smashed his car into a fish soup vendor's stall and then backed into a scooter after his repeated requests for more fish broth were not heeded, video of which was posted on Breaking News Commune on Saturday (Jan 6.)

On Saturday morning, while eating fish soup at a popular roadside stand in Tainan's Xinying District, a man surnamed Shen (沈) asked for the shop staff to add more fish broth. However, there was no response, so he asked a second time, and still there was no response.

Livid, Shen then shouted a third time, and this time the son of the shop owner, a man surnamed Lin (林), ran over and Shen grabbed Lin by the neck. Lin broke free of Shen's grip and a fight ensued, reported CNA.

Shen then jumped in his car, hit reverse, floored the gas pedal and smashed the fish stand to pieces. As Shen had driven his car with such force, it was stuck in the shattered remains of the fish kitchen.

Lin then grabbed a crowbar and started to bash the windshield of Shen's car. Shen hit the reverse pedal and as his car flew backwards, it clipped a scooter, sending its driver flying.

Fortunately, as it was a glancing blow, the scooter's occupant suffered only minor injuries.

Lin told the media that he had been busy serving other customers when Shen made the requests for extra fish broth,and simply did not hear his calls.

Police took both Shen and Lin into custody for violating the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法案件)