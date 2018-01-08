Taipei City Government unveils beta version of its new website

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City Government has been looking forward to feedbacks to the beta version of the city government’s new website (English version), which is accessible through January 12.

The new website incorporates the concepts of UX (User Experience) and UCD (User-centered Design), according to the city’s Department of Information Technology (DOIT). To improve user experience through the site’s redesign, the DOIT interviewed members of the public and various organizations to identify their needs from government websites and analyzed information collected, the agency said.

According to the agency, the new city government website combines photos of Taipei landmarks and offers prompt search functions to adapt to user habits. Basic functions such as citizen services, news updates, and public announcements are placed at predominant areas on the page to facilitate user access.

In addition, the service menu (English) is divided into service for Visitors, Residents and Business, with each featuring many major categories and subdirectories.

Information from websites under city and central government agencies as well as other organizations is also available from the site, providing users with a clear direction to the data they require.

The website interface also reflects the concept of RWD (Responsive Web Design), allowing users to browse the sites via various devices and browsers, the DOIT said.

For suggestions and comments on the new website, please contact: serviceweb@mail.taipei.gov.tw