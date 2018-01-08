BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

VIETNAM-CORRUPTION — Vietnam opened a major corruption trial against defendants who include a former senior Communist official and a former oil executive the Vietnamese government is accused of snatching from Germany. Sent 670 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS — Malaysia's opposition alliance named 92-year-old former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate for upcoming general elections to boost its chances of wrestling power from a coalition that has ruled since independence. By Eileen Ng. Sent 580 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS-SPORTS DIPLOMACY — Despite their countries' frosty political ties, athletes from North and South Korea have often produced emotional scenes of reconciliation at international sports events. A look at the nations' sports ties. Sent 560 words, photos.

CHINA-SEA COLLISION — An Iranian oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a freighter off China's east coast is at risk of exploding and sinking, Chinese state media reported as rescue personnel tried to find its 32 missing crew members and contain oil spewing from the blazing wreck. By Gerry Shih. Sent 630 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-SURROGACY — An appeals court upheld the prison sentence of an Australian woman convicted of providing commercial surrogacy services in Cambodia. By Sopheng Cheang. Sent 240 words, photos.

BBC-EQUAL PAY — The BBC's China editor has resigned her position in protest over what she called a failure to sufficiently address a pay gap. By Christopher Bodeen. Sent 520 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose following Wall Street's strong week as traders looked ahead to data releases from China, Japan and the Eurozone. By Joe McDonald. Sent 480 words, photos.

