Taiwanese company ACER markets 'world's thinnest laptop'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Among Taiwanese companies participating in the Computer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this month, ACER is getting a lot of attention for unveiling three major market items for the year all at one.



Among them is the Chromebook 11, a very reasonably priced lightweight laptop, and another laptop getting a lot of praise is the newest in the Swift series of super thin, super light computers.

ACER calls their newest Swift 7 laptop the “world’s thinnest laptop.” It measures a thickness of only 8.98 millimeters, which is even thinner than the previous Swift model.

The Swift 7 also features a larger screen than previous models, now 35.5 cm (14 inches) compared to 33.7 cm (13.3 inches).

It offers 8GB of Ram, a Core i7 processor as well as 4G LTE connectivity, which is still a relatively new addition for laptops on the market, according to The Verge.

ACER says the fully charged battery should offer about 9.5 hours of use for the Swift 7.



Currently there are two models, both is a stylish black and gold, one with a slightly faster processor and a bit more storage space. The two laptops will sell for about NT$33,000 (US$1,099) and NT$38,000 (US$1,299) respectively.



Check the ACER site for more details.