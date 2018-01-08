On health care, Democrats are shifting to offense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say they're shifting to offense on health care, emboldened by successes in defending the Affordable Care Act. They say a government guarantee of affordable coverage for all is their ultimate goal.

With Republicans unable to agree on a vision for health care, Democrats are debating ideas that range from single-payer, government-run care for all, to new insurance options anchored in popular programs like Medicare or Medicaid.

There's also widespread support for authorizing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, an idea once advocated by candidate Donald Trump, which has languished since he was elected president.

Democrats are hoping to winnow the options during the 2018 campaign season, providing clarity for their 2020 presidential candidate. In polls, health care remains a top priority for the public, particularly Democrats and independents.