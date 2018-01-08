Trump promoting rural development, attending football game

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promoting his administration's plans to boost economic development in rural communities — and reserving a seat at college football's championship game.

Trump is set Monday to address the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation in Nashville, Tennessee. After he unveils proposals to assist rural economies, the president will attend the Alabama-Georgia game in Atlanta Monday night.

The White House says a central point in the report to the president on rural communities will be the importance of connectivity. The report calls for expediting federal permitting to allow for broadband internet expansion in rural areas and for making it easier for providers to place cell towers on federal lands.

Trump is also expected to highlight how the tax overhaul will help farmers and small businesses.