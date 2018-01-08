The Latest: Tanker burning at sea at risk of exploding

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on a collision between an oil tanker and a freighter off China's eastern coast (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Chinese state media say an Iranian oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a freighter off China's east coast is at risk of exploding and sinking.

Personnel from three countries are working to find the tanker's 32 missing crew members and contain oil spewing from the blazing wreck.

State broadcaster China Central Television, citing Chinese officials, said none of the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis who have been missing since the collision late Saturday have been found as of Monday morning. It also said the search and cleanup efforts have been hampered by fierce fires and poisonous gases that have completely consumed the tanker and surrounding waters, CCTV reported.

The tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the freighter in the East China Sea late Saturday.

___

11 a.m.

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 missing from an Iranian oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China's east coast.

China, South Korea and the U.S. sent ships and planes to search for the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis missing since the collision late Saturday. The U.S. Navy, which sent a P-8A aircraft from Okinawa, Japan, to aid the search, said late Sunday none of the missing crew had been found.

The Panama-registered tanker Sanchi was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal in the East China Sea, China's Ministry of Transport said.

All 21 crew members of the Crystal were rescued, the ministry said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collision.