New Jersey to bid farewell to former governor Brendan Byrne

MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — New Jerseyans will bid farewell to a former governor who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City.

A memorial service for Brendan Byrne will be held Monday at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn. The two-term Democrat died Thursday at a home in Livingston. He was 93.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to deliver the eulogy. Every former living governor of New Jersey is expected to attend.

Byrne built his reputation as a crusading prosecutor and held numerous governmental positions during more than 30 years of public service.

He won his first term as governor in 1973.