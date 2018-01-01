Breathtaking outdoor destinations in Taiwan for the winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pine forests are prime spots for nature lovers, even during Taiwan's winter season, yet they are often overlooked by travelers. MSN created a list of Taiwan's most striking pine forests, "The 10 best pine forests in central and northern Taiwan."

Despite the chilly weather, pine needles display vibrant yellows, greens, oranges, and reds from fall to winter. Bundle up and head outside!

Taipei: Dahu Park (大湖公園)

Neihu's Dahu Park is easily accessible by MRT and in close proximity to other mountain strolls.

Dahu Park's Moon Bridge famously led a boredpanda poll for the title of world's most "mystical" bridge in 2014.



Moon Bridge (Photo: Now News)

Taoyuan: Bade Pine Forest 八德落羽松秘境

The Bade Pine Forest spans more than 3 hectares. It is a manmade forest made up of over 3,000 meticulously planted pine trees.

Hsinchu: Beipu Pine Forest (北埔落羽松)

The Beipu Pine Forest is known for spectacular reflections of pine trees in one of the forest's six ponds. Although the forest isn't huge, paired with the neighboring Beipu Old Street, the two attractions amount to a fine day out in Hsinchu.

The Forest is situated on private property and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miaoli: Nanzhuang Yunshui Holiday Forest (南庄雲水度假森林)

The Nanzhuang Forest Park centers around a large lake which reflects the surrounding pine trees from all angles. The scenery is ideal for a picnic or low-key weekend away.

Admission to the park is NT$200 (US$6).

Taichung: Shih-gang Pine Forest (石岡落羽松)



The Shih-gang Forest Park is a truly off-the-beaten-path destination in Taichung. A long stretch of grass field is outlined by pine trees and full of tranquility.