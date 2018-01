MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia won the fifth Ashes test against England by an innings and 123 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday:

Australia 649-7 decl. (Usman Khawaja 171, Shaun Marsh 156, Mitch Marsh 101; Moeen Ali 2-170) beat England 346 (Joe Root 83, Dawid Malan 62; Pat Cummins 4-80, Josh Hazlewood 2-65, Mitchell Starc 2-80) and 180-9 all out (Joe Root 58, Jonny Bairstow 38; Pat Cummins 4-39, Nathan Lyon 3-54).